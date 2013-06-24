З 5:00 24.02 Збройні Сили України ведуть активні бойові дії на напрямках висування противника.

Напружена ситуація на Північному та Південному напрямках. Повідомляє пресслужба Сухопутних війську ЗС України.

Ведуться бої за Гостомельський аеродром, а також міста Генічеськ, Скадовськ, Чаплинка.

Закликаю резервістів тероборони та всіх, хто може тримати зброю в руках, нищити окупантів!

Разом до Перемоги!

Since 5:00 24.02 the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in the intense fighting on the enemy’s lines of advance.

The situation is tense on the Northen and Southern directions.

There is a fight for Hostomel Airport, as well as Henichesk, Skadovsk, Chaplynka.

I appeal to reservists of the Territorial Defence, and everyone who can hold weapon in their hands to destroy the occupants!

Together to the Victory!