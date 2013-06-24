Станом на 15.00 продовжуються бої по всій лінії зіткнення. Прориву не допущено.

Зараз в районі населеного пункту Піщевик йдуть запеклі бої. Повідомляє пресслужба Сухопутних війську ЗС України.

Російські окупаційні війська намагалися прорвати оборону, застосувавши 16 танків. Військовослужбовці Об’єднаних сил використали ПТРК NLAW. Знищено три танки ворога.

Since 5:00 24.02 the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in the intense fighting on the enemy’s lines of advance.

The situation is tense on the Northen and Southern directions.

There is a fight for Hostomel Airport, as well as Henichesk, Skadovsk, Chaplynka.

I appeal to reservists of the Territorial Defence, and everyone who can hold weapon in their hands to destroy the occupants!

Together to the Victory!