Прикордонники з ЗСУ та Нацгвардією вступили в бій з російськими окупантами на околиці Сум. Українські військові тримають оборону. За наявною інформацією РФ здійснює наступ з боку н.п. Конотоп. Про це повідомляє на своїй сторінці фейсбук МВС України.

The Ukrainian military is fighting in the direction of Sumy

Border guards with the Armed Forces and the National Guard engaged in battle with the Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Sumy. The Ukrainian military is defending itself. According to available information, the Russian Federation is carrying out an offensive from the Konotop city.